(The Center Square) – At least 137,000 unemployment claims haven’t been paid because of suspected fraud or “other reasons,” the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) said in a Friday news release.
Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said Friday the UIA gave him data showing that 166,133 Michiganders have filed claims but haven’t been paid.
Almost a month ago, that number was 124,000 people, according to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Director Jeff Donofrio’s testimony.
“Since testimony from UIA and LEO in May, we have heard from many people – some who have waited more than 10 weeks – who still have not received their benefits through no fault of their own,” Hall said in a statement. “These numbers not only confirm problems still exist but they show they are getting worse.
“I’m interested to know why this number keeps going up, given that the rate of new claims has slowed and people are getting back to work safely and sensibly. The agency has had a month to work through some of these issues since they last spoke with our committee.”
The UIA said in a Friday news release that it has paid out $11.4 billion in benefits to over 2 million workers.
The UIA said 93 percent of claimants have received or are approved for benefits.
The agency said 100,000 unpaid claims were marked as possible fraud, while 37,000 were pending for unstated reasons.
“Our focus remains on getting 100% of eligible Michigan workers 100% of the benefits they deserve. We are using every available resource to verify the identity of legitimate claimants whose payments are held due to increased criminal activity, including 850 dedicated employees and newly formed advanced analytics team,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in a statement.
In the last two weeks, the agency has cleared 200,000 accounts suspected of fraud, it said, and it is working through 140,000 active remaining flagged accounts.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen regional unemployment offices by appointment to clear the claims backlog, some of whom have been waiting for months.
The UIA has said it’s working on possibly reopening field offices.
Michiganders told lawmakers Thursday that they had sold property to stay afloat until they received benefits.
“Legislators have heard from many of them. They’ve had to take out loans and are struggling to get by and feed their families with no end in sight,” Hall said in a statement.
“This needed transparency took a month and now we have a clearer picture of what we are facing. The agency needs to develop a smarter plan of action to swiftly resolve these issues.”
Gray is scheduled to testify in front of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, which Hall chairs, on Wednesday.