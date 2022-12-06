(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay the state of Michigan restitution for $423,435.
According to court records, between April 2020 and continuing into February of 2021, Mason filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of federal and state inmates, knowing that the inmates were not eligible to receive such benefits.
“This sentencing is another example of justice being served,” Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said in a statement. “UIA investigators work closely with our partners throughout law enforcement to prosecute those who steal or conspire to steal taxpayer money that is meant for deserving workers who have lost a job through no fault of their own. Let this be a warning to any bad actors who exploit the public’s trust: We will come after you.”
Mason obtained the inmates’ personal identifying information from the dark web or the inmates themselves based on false representations that he would help them improve their credit ratings.
Mason pleaded to both wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
“Terrell Mason fraudulently applied for benefits intended to assist workers forced to sit idle during the worst pandemic in a century,” James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, said in a statement. “This investigation reflects our collective determination to root out and punish criminals who used a national emergency to steal from American taxpayers.”
Special agent-in-charge Irene Lindow, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, said Mason was on parole when he filed dozens of fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims.
“Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. “This case is another example of my office’s commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences.”
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy Wyse and Mark Chasteen.
The investigation was conducted jointly by the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
Michigan lost between $8.5 and $11 billion in unemployment insurance fraud. Michigan’s unemployment rate spiked to 22.7% after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shuttered much of the economy in 2020, citing COVID-19.