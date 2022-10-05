(The Center Square) – Voters will decide three proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Proposal 1 deals with the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment. With voter approval, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
House members are term-limited at three two-year terms (six years), and state Senators are term-limited at two four-year terms (eight years). Nothing prohibits a politician from serving the entire six years as a representative and an additional eight years as a senator.
The length of time most legislators could serve in the Legislature will effectively double if Proposal 1 is passed, according to a new report released by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
The report found that only 48 lawmakers, or fewer than one in 10, have served the entire 14 years since voters approved the limit in 1992. More than half of lawmakers, or 54%, leave after six years.
If approved, Proposal 1 would require elected state officials to file an annual financial report. This would apply to those elected to the House, Senate, and the other top executive positions.
Proposal 2 asks voters if they want to allow in-person voting nine days before Election Day. If approved, other provisions would include:
- Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day.
- Allow voters to use a signed affidavit to vote as an alternative to a photo ID.
- Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits.
- Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed.
- Require a new state-funded system for tracking submitted absentee voter applications, including prepaid postage for return applications and voted ballots.
A report from the the Citizens Research Council, a nonpartisan policy nonprofit, estimates that about 1,750 cities, villages and townships in Michigan would require just under 2,000 secure drop boxes under this proposal.
The drop boxes would have to be distributed “equitably throughout the municipality” and accessible 24-hours a day for the 40 days before Election Day and until 8:00 pm on Election Day, the analysis says.
Proposal 3, if approved, would enshrine a new, broad “fundamental right” to reproductive freedom into the state Constitution that includes abortion, prenatal care, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriage management, and infertility care.
The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, triggering a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan. However, a temporary injunction is keeping abortion legal for now.
If voters approved the question, it would allow elected officials to regulate abortion after fetus “viability,” or about 23 to 24 weeks into pregnancy but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.
CRC says that the parameters of the broad language will likely be determined by legal challenges.
“As much of the language is broad, undefined, and situation-specific, the parameters of the right will be determined by potential legal challenges,” the CRC said.
Christen Pollo, spokeswoman for Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, opposes Proposal 3.
“Proposal 3 is too confusing and too extreme for Michigan,” Pollo said in a statement. “This poorly-worded amendment would repeal dozens of state laws, including our state’s ban on tax-funded abortions, the partial-birth abortion ban, and fundamentally alter the parent-child relationship by preventing parents from having input on their children’s health.”
The group Reproductive Freedom for All didn’t respond to a request for comment. The group’s website says that the measure aims to “restore” Roe.