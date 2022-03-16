(The Center Square) – Sarah Lucas has been named the Deputy for Rural Development in the Office of Rural Development, a new interagency established within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established the ORD with an executive order issued in January. Executive Directive 2022-01 mandates the ORD focus solely on the needs of rural Michigan. Among those stated needs are infrastructure, public health, environmental issues, and economic and workplace development.
John Mozena, president, The Center for Economic Accountability, however, takes issue with the new office and its newly named deputy.
“It’s hard for bureaucrats and politicians to hear, but if they want to truly help Michigan’s rural communities, they could start by getting out of their way,” Mozena told The Center Square. “If Michigan must have an Office of Rural Development, the best thing it could do would be to focus on removing government-created barriers and obstacles to entrepreneurship in Michigan’s rural communities. Unfortunately, the choice of a planning and economic development bureaucrat to run it implies that it’ll be doing the exact opposite.”
The ORD is budgeted $175,000 to cover the office and one full-time employee, according to an emailed response to The Center Square from Jennifer Holton, MDARD communications director. Holton said the office budget would cover “wages, benefits, and accompanying operational costs such as travel.”
The funds would come from the state’s General Fund. The ORD’s responsibilities include:
• Work with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other stakeholders on rural economic development.
• Work with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to facilitate rural affordable housing development.
• Promote sustainability, environmental preservation and green energy development.
• Address the ramifications of population and demographic trends in rural Michigan.
• Analyze education-related issues affecting rural communities.
• Work with the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office to expand high-speed internet connections in rural communities.
• Coordinate with tribal leaders on issues facing rural Michigan.
“Unfortunately, MDARD seems to be heading in the exact wrong direction for Michigan’s rural communities,” Mozena said. “The evidence in Michigan and around the country is clear that the absolute last thing that rural families need is more taxpayer-funded micromanagement from bureaucrats in Lansing. That’s especially true when the first pick to lead the office is someone who’s literally a ‘certified planner’ and a leader of the state’s association of economic development bureaucrats, which implies that this new office is going to go charging off in the wrong direction.”
Lucas currently serves on several regional and statewide boards, including:
- The Community and Economic Development Association of Michigan.
- The Economic Development Leaders of Michigan.
- The Michigan Association of Planning, where she currently serves as Board President.
“Rural life is different from city or suburban life. Rural jobs are different from city or suburban jobs,” Mozena said. “Anyone who’s lived in rural communities knows that in farm families, people rarely have just one job. It’s also common for families to be operating two, three or more semi-formal businesses on the same property. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of thing that’s antithetical to planners and bureaucrats who like everything in neat little spreadsheet cells and when the rural economy bumps up against Lansing’s plans and regulations, it’s rural communities and rural families that get bruised.”
Mozena added government schemes to attract businesses with tax breaks seldom add a significant number of jobs, including one economic paper that concludes some rural areas offering government subsidies to attract new communities wind up with fewer jobs than before the incentives.
“The hard reality is that companies primarily make site selection decisions based on workforce considerations, and the defining characteristic of a rural community is that it doesn’t have much of a workforce – that’s what makes it rural in the first place,” Mozena explained.
“Prosperity in rural communities doesn’t come from attracting the One Big Business or from the perfect zoning plan," Mozena continued. "Rather, it grows out of allowing rural residents, families and communities to live and work in a modern version of the traditional rural lifestyle where jobs and occupations are much more fluid and informal, where small-scale entrepreneurship is pervasive, where land use can shift from month to month and where there’s little appetite for paperwork or lawyers.”