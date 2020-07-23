In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, Mich. If you’re one of the millions of Americans making less or receiving unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re probably working to recalibrate your finances. If you don’t have any savings, it’s smart to minimize debt payments for a month or two so you can gather cash to have on hand.