(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners didn’t violate the Open Meetings Act with its first meeting, but Nessel did say the Board didn’t act transparently.
In a Jan 3. 2023 meeting, the new commissioners shuttered the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department, replaced its public health officer, and dismissed its attorney and a county administrator.
Nessel had received complaints about possible violations of the Open Meeting Act because the commissioners-elect held a meeting and created an agenda outside of public view.
“Incoming board members clearly held secret meetings, outside of public view, prior to taking office in an effort to execute their will without interference,” Nessel said in a statement. “While this behavior does not violate the current standards set forth in the Open Meetings Act, it is the antithesis of transparency and good governance.”
In a letter, Nessel admonished the behavior of certain board members for their lack of transparency. But her department determined the Board’s actions didn't violated the OMA, or other potentially applicable laws.
Nessel said she will propose OMA amendments to require a public body to include an agenda for a public meeting at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting and limit the ability of the public body to modify that agenda during the meeting, except in exigent circumstances; and to define the term “public official” to include a person who has been elected to public office, but has not yet taken his or her oath of office or otherwise began his or her term.
“I will also be evaluating whether other laws governing local units of government should be amended to require additional transparency, ethical conduct, fidelity to a government’s own rules and policies, and accountability to their citizens,” Nessel said.
Nessel said that Ottawa County citizens can take the following actions if they have continuing concerns about the Board’s conduct:
- A citizen has the right to commence a lawsuit against a public body under the OMA to challenge the validity of a decision of that public body made in violation of the act.
- A citizen may also obtain a court order compelling a public body’s compliance with the act or enjoining further noncompliance. A citizen who succeeds in a lawsuit filed under the OMA may recover court costs and actual attorney fees.
- Citizens may contact the Audit Section of the Community Engagement and Finance Division of the Michigan Department of Treasury for concerns about the expenditure of municipal funds.
- The Michigan Election Code, MCL 168.951 et seq., provides for the recall of elected officials, including county commissioners, for conduct during their current term of office through a recall petition process. For elected officials with two-year terms, a recall petition can begin after an officer has held their position for six months but cannot be filed in the final six months of the official’s term.