(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has signed on with 13 other states’ attorneys general to urge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rescind its March 26 determination to suspend regulatory enforcement until the nationwide coronavirus crisis abates.
Nessel signed an April 15 letter addressed to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, which was signed by fellow attorneys general from New York, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
In the letter, the AGs express their dismay at the EPA March 26 announcement to temporarily suspend enforcement of some of its rules and regulations during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The EPA’s relaxation of policy enforcement was announced on March 26, and made retroactive to March 13.
“At the EPA, we are cognizant of potential worker shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the travel and social distancing restrictions imposed by both governments and corporations or recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the EPA memorandum stated.
“The consequences of the pandemic may affect facility operations and the availability of key staff and contractors and the ability of laboratories to timely analyze samples and provide results. As a result, there may be constraints on the ability of a facility or laboratory to carry out certain activities required by our federal environmental permits, regulations, and statutes. These consequences may affect reporting obligations and milestones set forth in settlements and consent decrees,” the memo continued.
“Finally, these consequences may affect the ability of an operation to meet enforceable limitations on air emissions and water discharges, requirements for the management of hazardous waste, or requirements to ensure and provide safe drinking water. These are very distinct situations that the EPA plans to manage differently, as described below.”
The memorandum noted the policy is only temporary, and does not apply to criminal violations or conditions of probation set forth by previous criminal sentences.
“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are greatly concerned by the EPA’s announcement of a nationwide policy significantly curtailing enforcement of our nation’s bedrock environmental and public health laws,” the attorneys general wrote.
“Although it is appropriate for the EPA to consider whether safeguards against the coronavirus impact the ability of industry to comply, the agency cannot – in the midst of a public health crisis – lose sight of its mission to protect public health and the environment,” the letter continued.
“Because the policy turns a blind eye to the impacts on our communities of more pollution and lesser accountability, we strongly urge EPA to rescind it,” they said. “We will continue to enforce our state environmental laws in a reasonable manner and stand ready to hold regulated entities accountable under critical federal environmental laws if EPA will not.”
According to a statement from her office, Nessel added: “These are challenging times for all of us, but COVID-19 must not be used as an excuse to pollute the environment and add to the health problems facing our state and our nation."
However, Jason Hayes, environmental policy director at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, doesn't agree.
"This coalition of state attorneys general appears to take a good deal of liberty with the actual wording and intention of the EPA’s memo on the implications of COVID-19 on EPA enforcement programs," he told The Center Square in an email. "This is strange because their letter opens by recognizing 'it is appropriate for the EPA to consider whether safeguards against the coronavirus impact the ability of industry to comply.' That is exactly what this temporary EPA policy does."
"Despite that recognition, the coalition leaps to the claim that the EPA is 'turning a blind eye' to the potential impacts of pollution and critiques the memo’s 'overbroad scope, retroactivity, and lack of expiration date,'" Hayes said.
"A quick review of the EPA memorandum shows the enforcement conditions apply only in the limited number of instances where COVID-19-related restrictions on staffing and operations make it impossible for a company to comply with the law," Hayes continued. "Then, rather than targeting the company for attempting to work through force majeure-like conditions, the EPA rightly notes these companies should continue to 'act responsibly' by minimizing the 'effects and duration of any noncompliance,'” he said.
"The EPA further require these companies to track and document the specific nature and dates of noncompliance and the role of COVID-19 in causing it," Hayes continued.
"Lastly, the EPA requires the companies to make 'best efforts to comply,' despite the difficulty and to return to compliance as quickly as possible. With former Dept. of Justice attorneys describing the EPA policy as 'measured, temporary, and based on EPA’s longstanding enforcement discretion,' it’s clear the coalition of AGs has overstated their case," Hayes concluded.