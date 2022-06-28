(The Center Square) – Nearly 38,000 Michigan child care professionals will receive a $500 or a $1,000 bonus as part of a bipartisan budget plan.
About $368 million in grants will fund more than 5,500 childcare programs through the second round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant for business, providing $1,000 bonuses for full-time staff and $500 to part-time staff.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the news.
“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I worked across the aisle to secure a historic investment in childcare – including grants to stabilize and strengthen the childcare industry and bonuses for childcare professionals.”
Grants were awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal childcare providers. Eligible fund spending can lower tuition costs for families, increase compensation for early educators, recruit and train new staff members, improve learning environments, and more.
“The Child Care Stabilization Grants have uplifted the morale of the center. Staff and families are feeling heard and seen,” Nawal Alsaeed, an associate director of Kreative Kids Learning Center in Inkster, said in a statement. “Our staff is feeling recognized and validated and they are motivated to continue in the field of early childhood. Two staff members have gone back to school and are earning degrees in education. I have another two staff members who have registered for CDA credentials. These funds will be the catalyst to continued growth of child care businesses.”
The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant to help stabilize some companies. Eligible licensed childcare programs applied for funding in spring 2022.
The program awarded 5,544 grants, with average grants of
- Family home program: $11,394.
- Group home program: $21,775.
- Childcare center: $120,664.
In all, $1,000 checks flowed to 25,756 full-time staff members, while $500 flowed to 12,207 part-time staff members .
Lisa Brewer Walraven, the director of Child Development and Care in the Office of Great Start at the Michigan Department of Education, applauded the program.
“These grants have been a critical lifeline to providers who are fighting to stay in business and serve families and children throughout Michigan,” Walraven said in a statement. “It has been our privilege to provide this ongoing support to the operational costs of childcare providers and ensure those who are working in the programs are supported and recognized for the important value of the work they do.”
