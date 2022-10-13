(The Center Square) – The national free-market, libertarian, nonpartisan Cato Institute has issued its 2022 Fiscal Responsibility Report Card for U.S. governors, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received an “F.”
Cato analyzed governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending, and focused on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
“Whitmer scores poorly on this report because of her high spending, support for tax increases, and vetoing of tax reforms passed by the legislature,” Cato explained.
The think tank elaborated: “In a televised debate in 2018, Whitmer ‘scoffed at the idea’ that she supported a gas tax increase, calling the accusation ‘ridiculous.’ But then Whitmer pushed hard for a gas tax increase her first year in office. Her plan would have increased gas taxes by $2 billion annually, but the public opposed the move, and it did not pass the Legislature. Whitmer approved an increase in online sales taxes, and she has proposed increasing taxes on pass-through businesses.”
Cato notes, however, the governor expressed support for cutting taxes on retirement income and expanding the state’s earned-income tax credit as well as one-time rebates.
“Michigan has a large budget surplus, so compromising on reforms should have been easy for the governor and the Legislature,” the report card’s authors wrote.
When the Republican-led legislature sent a bill to her desk that would have lowered taxes on retirees’ income along with a $500 child-tax credit.
Additionally, Senate Bill 768 aimed to lower the corporate-tax rate from 6% to 3.9% and cut the individual income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%. These would have had an annual savings exceeding $2 billion for Michigan residents and businesses.
Whitmer vetoed the measure.
She also vetoed the subsequent House Bill 4568, which was a compromise bill to cut Michigan individual income taxes from 4.25% to 4.0%; increase Michigan’s earned income credit and personal exemptions; and institute a $500 child-tax credit.
The Cato authors also note Whitmer vetoed a legislative effort to suspend the state’s gas tax last spring, and increased the general fund budget by 16% in 2021 and 7% in 2022. She has proposed a 21% increase for 2023.
Whitmer, one of 36 governors up for election nationwide in less than four weeks, is included with seven other governors who received an “F.” Whitmer tied with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker with 32 points out of a possible 100 points. Only four governors scored less than Whitmer and Pritzker: New Jersey’s Phil Murphy (29); Oregon’s Kate Brown (29); California’s Gavin Newsom (29); and Washington’s Jay Inslee (28).
“Governors receiving an A are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, whereas governors receiving an F have increased taxes and spending the most. The grading mechanism is based on seven variables: two spending variables, one revenue variable, and four tax‐rate variables,” Cato explained.
Republican governors earned an average score of 56 while Democrats earned an average score of 42, the report said. All governors who received an A on the 2022 report are Republicans while all who received an F are Democrats. The governors of New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia were not included in the report because they have been in office only a brief time. The governor of Alaska was also excluded due to “peculiarities in that state’s budget.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received an overall score of 78, outranking five other Republican governors who received an A grade on the report card. During her time, Iowa general fund spending has risen at a 2.3% annual average rate, the report said. Since she took office in 2017, Reynolds has signed laws to cut corporate, individual and inheritance taxes. This past spring, Reynolds approved HF 2317 to consolidate individual income tax rates into a single-rate structure and decrease the rate to 3.9% by 2026. When Reynolds took office, the top rate was 8.98%.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who ranked second overall, has limited annual average general fund spending growth to 1.1% since entering office, the report said. His state received a higher score on spending than Iowa did (78 vs 59, respectively) as well as revenue (100 vs 94). However, Iowa was better than New Hampshire in tax rate changes scores (80 vs 45).
