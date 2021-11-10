(The Center Square) – Michigan State University fired two employees who declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they claim to have natural immunity.
Plaintiffs Kraig Ehm, a video producer for MSU, who resides in Laingsburg, and D’Ann Rohrer, an extension educator at MSU, who lives in Ludington, were terminated within the last week because they declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
In August, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, sued over the mandate. NCLA filed an amended complaint on Friday, adding Ehm and Rohrer to the suit, alongside Jeanna Norris, a supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer who resides in Portland, and works remotely.
The plaintiffs don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine because they have recovered from COVID-19 and say they have demonstrable, naturally acquired immunity. But MSU mandates employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who don't receive vaccinations face disciplinary action, including loss of employment.
NCLA argues MSU is infringing on plaintiffs’ personal autonomy and dignity, and additionally violates their constitutional rights by forcing them to endure the stress and anxiety of choosing between their employment and health.
“Naturally acquired immunity is at least as robust and durable as that attained through the most effective vaccines, and it is significantly more protective than some of the inferior vaccines that MSU accepts,” the suit says. “Studies further indicate that naturally acquired immunity is significantly longer lasting than that acquired through the best vaccines. As a result, MSU’s Directive is designed to nullify informed consent and infringes upon Plaintiffs’ rights, and the rights of those who are similarly situated, under the Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”
NCLA Litigation Counsel Jenin Younes, Litigation Counsel argued the unvaccinated employees pose “no threat” to the MSU community.
“That Plaintiffs Ehm and Rohrer were terminated from MSU within the past week demonstrates that the University’s Directive is not merely a threat,” Younes said in a statement. “Like Plaintiff Norris, they pose no threat to the MSU community in light of their naturally acquired immunity. Yet, MSU has chosen to pursue a vindictive path, unsupportable by any science. Thanks to the courageous plaintiffs in this case – along with many other Americans – we will have a chance to challenge this unconstitutional and unscientific approach in a court of law.”