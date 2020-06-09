(The Center Square) – Michigan State University (MSU) plans to team with Henry Ford Health System to conduct cancer research and provide what the two parties say will be improved health care.
The organizations signed a nonbinding letter of intent to bring more educational and research opportunities to students, health care professionals and patients.
“Partnerships with the potential for greater impact are more important than ever before,” CEO and President of Henry Ford Health System Wright Lassiter III said in a statement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing injustices and recent protests in cities across our nation have amplified the importance of and urgency for innovation and discovery that radically improves the health of all of the communities we serve.”
The partnership plans to build a joint research institute in Detroit to focus on health inequities and disparities, social determinants of health, primary care, implementation sciences, and precision health and cancer.
“Health care is one of the most important building blocks of a strong community, and for that we believe every individual deserves accessible, affordable, compassionate, quality care,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D, said in a statement.
“We must seek solutions to address disparities across cultural, racial and socioeconomic lines. This pandemic has demonstrated the willingness of individuals from multiple disciplines and from different organizations to unite – the time to build upon that is now."
MSU Executive Vice President of Health Sciences Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., M.D., said that the partnership will give future students the chance to make groundbreaking health care discoveries.
“Aligning the education, clinical and research strengths of Henry Ford, with MSU strengths campus-wide, we will drive discovery, enhance existing partnerships and ultimately bring more to bear in serving the communities of Michigan,” Beauchamp said in a statement.
Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford Health System executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said the partnership could improve health care as a whole.
“Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to think about the whole care continuum,” Munkarah said in a statement. “From accelerating the speed at which patients benefit from new discoveries to working with our health plan on innovative care models to drive down costs – we will partner with patients, families and communities across their whole health care journey, including primary care and prevention to complex specialty care and chronic disease management.”
The groups plan to start a cancer research program that can achieve a National Cancer Institute designation.
The groups hope to finalize the agreement this fall.