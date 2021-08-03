(The Center Square) – The federal eviction moratorium is over, but there’s still more than $400 million of rental aid available on the state level.
MI State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) still has ample COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funds available to help renters pay owed rent and assist landlords in recouping costs.
“This program is a win-win for everyone involved and we hope more people will take advantage of CERA to maintain their housing stability,” MSHDA Communications Director Katie Bach told The Center Square in an email.
Those interested in the program can apply at Michigan.gov/CERA. Renters can visit www.michiganlegalhelp.org to get connected to local, free legal services.
Statewide, 53,000 people have applied for rental aid. MSHDA has disbursed about $108 million to approximately 16,600 households so far. More money is committed but has not yet been paid.
The federal government appropriated $622 million to Michigan as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed in December 2020. All funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2022.
CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions:
- Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
- Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past-due utility or rent notice.