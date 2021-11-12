(The Center Square) – Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) says MIOSHA Inspector Matthew Hartman didn't violate agency policies when he burned notes about Port Huron’s alleged COVID-19 violations.
Hartman fined the City of Port Huron $6,300 after a July 2020 visit that followed a complaint alleging COVID-19 rule violation. Despite Hartman not witnessing anyone not wearing a mask or violating other state-mandated COVID-19 rules, he claimed employees he interviewed said they witnessed violations.
“When asked about notes he took during the investigation and interviews, Hartman said he burned them,” the Detroit News reported. “The inspector also said he destroyed emails from his supervisor regarding the case.”
The state dropped its complaint against Port Huron in October after the city’s lawyer Todd Shoudy notified the department he planned to depose MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. Six days later, MIOSHA announced it planned to dismiss its case, the News reported.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 orders were already controversial since the Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2, 2020 ruled many of them unconstitutional.
Port Huron City Manager James Freed called on the Michigan legislature to investigate MIOSHA's governance structure and appeal process.
“My heart breaks for all the small businesses and mom-and-pops that didn’t have an expert legal team, who didn’t have the resources to put MIOSHA under oath,” Freed told the News about the city’s roughly $15,000 to $20,000 appeal cost.
MIOSHA claimed in a statement that the agency is “very transparent” about its approach to enforcement activities and that it follows the state’s general record retention schedule.
“MIOSHA instructs staff to retain and save all relevant documents associated with the inspection in the official case file. MIOSHA staff do not destroy documents relevant to an inspection,” Pickelman said in a statement. “Staff are instructed to purge nonessential matter such as additional copies of documents that are already in the official case file. Handwritten field notes are fully transcribed into typed notes for the official file, after which the handwritten field notes are discarded.”
MIOSHA says that Hartman first transcribed his notes before burning them.
“The above retention schedules and MIOSHA policies and procedures are the reason that the inspector indicated during his deposition that his handwritten notes were discarded,” Pickelman said. “Mr. Hartman’s understanding of his record management obligations to ensure destruction of any confidential material contained in his handwritten field notes and his remote home office location bring context to the method he used."
While state agencies burning documents alarmed Republican and business groups, Pickelman said MIOSHA doesn’t pick a method to discard documents. However, staff are advised “to ensure that the method used to discard the allowable materials protects the document or its contents from inadvertent disclosure.”
The case files must be kept longer than the notes.
“MIOSHA has an agency-specific record retention schedule applicable to MIOSHA inspection case files. Agency Retention Schedule 33826 – Inspection Files states that the records that document inspections are to be retained until five years from the date the case is closed,” Pickelman wrote. “The documents identified on the retention schedule as being included as records that document inspections include, but may not be limited to, citations, recommendations, inspection findings, data sheets, fatality summaries, inspection guideline sheets, notifications of failure to abate and inspection reports, and appeal information.”