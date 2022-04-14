(The Center Square) – Three Midwest states are getting good marks in the latest survey of greenest states.
WalletHub is out with a new look that grades all 50 states on environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate change contributions.
Minnesota is ranked seventh; Michigan 13th; and Wisconsin is ranked 17th overall. On Wallethub's "green state score," Minnesota's score was 77.27; Michigan scored 67.58; and Wisconsin scored 63.73.
Wisconsin, according to Wallethub’s data, is 35th in the country for environmental quality. Wisconsin is ranked among the bottom five states for water quality, but is ranked as the best state for soil quality in the report. The soil quality of Wisconsin is tied with Michigan, Minnesota, and Hawaii.
Wisconsin is ranked 13th overall for eco-friendly behaviors, and 16th overall for climate change contributions.
Minnesota, at 7, and Michigan, at 13, are the only Midwestern states ranked higher than Wisconsin.
Vermont, New York, Hawaii, Maryland, and California are the top five in Wallethub’s survey.
North Dakota, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia round out the bottom five.