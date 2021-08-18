(The Center Square) – Congresswoman and “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, is under fire for pushing to cancel rent during the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time raking in up to $50,000 in rental income. Fox reported Tlaib's 2020 financial disclosure.
Tlaib has built her brand as a fighter for the people, advocating for eviction moratoriums, saying landlords “prey on single moms” and insinuating landlords unfairly take money from vulnerable people.
"Always tons of agreement for tools of war and destroying families abroad, but never this much enthusiasm for protecting American families at home from landlords and bill collectors in the midst of a pandemic," she tweeted in December.
However, she is a landlord.
Tlaib has called for moratoriums on rent and mortgage payments and has co-sponsored a bill to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead requiring taxpayers foot the bill for renters, homeowners, and landlords.
Meanwhile, other Detroit landlords who might not have been paid by some tenants in over 500 days are suing over the eviction moratorium extended through Oct. 3. The landlords claim the moratorium is a taking of private property without compensation.
“Rashida Tlaib's hypocrisy is stunning and an insult to every landlord who is unable to collect rent from tenants to make ends meet,” executive director for the conservative Michigan Rising Action Eric Ventimiglia said in a statement. “Her leading voice on rent cancellation while collecting tens of thousands in rent is yet another example of Democratic ‘rules for thee, not for me.’”
Tlaib's office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.