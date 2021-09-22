(The Center Square) – Michigan’s $70 billion budget for fiscal year 2022 focuses on child care, education and infrastructure.
About $1.4 billion aims at improving child care. Roughly $108 million aims to make eligible 105,000 more children for child care by increasing income eligibility to 185% of the federal poverty level through fiscal year 2023, then 160% ongoing in the following fiscal years. About $700.7 million would fund stabilization grants, another $100 million for startup grants for child care providers, and $30 million for a one-time $1,000 bonus for child care staff.
The spending increase aims to recover Michigan’s lost workforce who chose to be a full-time parent instead of split their time because of inaccessible and expensive child care that would negate their income if they worked. A bipartisan bill package also aims to increase child care access and drop the cost.
Rep. Kelly Breen, D-Novi, said that in her county, annual full-time child care for an infant and a toddler cost $25,000.
“For too long, parents, guardians, and caretakers in the state have had to choose between basic necessities and child care," Breen said in a floor speech Wednesday. "I personally know dozens of women, many close friends, college educated women, who have chose to put their careers on hold or leave them entirely because they were working simply to pay for child care."
Between February 2020 and December 2020, roughly 136,000 women left Michigan's labor force, a 5.8% decline. Between Feb. 2020 and April 2020, Michigan’s labor force plunged by 341,500 or 6.9%. Labor force levels in Michigan have rebounded modestly, increasing by 139,400 or 3% percent from April 2020 to August 2021. However in Aug. 2021, Michigan’s total labor force remains remains 202,100 or 4.1% below the pre-pandemic February 2020 level.
Another priority is infrastructure. The budget appropriates $196 million to repair or replace nearly 100 crumbling bridges, $14.3 million to help local governments prepare for climate change and extreme weather, including flooding and coastal erosion. Another $19 million would fund dam repairs and replacements to mitigate flooding, while $10 million would be dedicated to continue replacing lead service lines in Benton Harbor to provide access to safe drinking water, and $15 million would fund the Emergency Drinking Water Fund.
A third priority is education. In July, Whitmer and the Legislature approved a $17 billion School Aid bill aiming to eliminate the funding gap between districts at the minimum and maximum foundation allowances– a goal for nearly 30 years.
The landmark bill preceded 2021 statewide assessment results showing declines in the number of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards compared to 2019 after a year of virtual learning and disruptions from COVID-19.
House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, welcomed the budget deal.
“This budget contains many of the priorities House Republicans have fought for the entire year – priorities shared with the people of Michigan so our state can get back to normal,” Albert said in a statement. “Supporting families as they resume daily routines, assisting workers and small businesses, helping local communities rebuild bridges and improve infrastructure — that’s what is needed for our state to fully recover and thrive.