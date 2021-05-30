US taxes nationwide

(The Center Square) – Michiganders pay roughly $558,015 of taxes in their lifetime, ranking the Wolverine State 20th in the nation according to a Self study.

That study pulled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Tax Foundation, the Hamilton Project, World Population Review, and StatsAmerica.

The top highest-taxed lifetime states are

  • New Jersey: $931,698 (49.51% of earnings as taxes)
  • Rhode Island: $766,521 (46.73% of earnings as taxes)
  • New Hampshire: $778,837 (45.99% of earnings as taxes)

The data found the average American pays $525,037 in lifetime taxes or an average of 34.3% of all lifetime earnings.

The lowest-taxed lifetime states are:

  • Alabama: $322,419 (24.48% of earnings as taxes)
  • Louisiana: $339,910 (24.54% of earnings as taxes
  • West Virginia: $321,023 (25.13%)

Here’s a breakdown of the average American’s tax spending:

Tax on earnings is where most tax will come from, with the average American paying $339,173 in a lifetime

Owning a car will cost an additional $29,521 in tax payments alone

Tax on property will set you back an additional $128,581 above the property price and maintenance

The study excludes inheritance tax, marriage, and included tax breaks, and a 36-year work life was used to analyze income tax estimates.

Michigander’s lifetime taxes on earnings ($396,274) exceed the national average by $57,000. Lifetime Car payment taxes totaled $21,767 while lifetime property taxes reached $115,689.

Staff Reporter

Scott McClallen is a staff writer covering Michigan and Minnesota for The Center Square. A graduate of Hillsdale College, his work has appeared on Forbes.com and FEE.org. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst at Pepsi.