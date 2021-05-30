(The Center Square) – Michiganders pay roughly $558,015 of taxes in their lifetime, ranking the Wolverine State 20th in the nation according to a Self study.
That study pulled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Tax Foundation, the Hamilton Project, World Population Review, and StatsAmerica.
The top highest-taxed lifetime states are
- New Jersey: $931,698 (49.51% of earnings as taxes)
- Rhode Island: $766,521 (46.73% of earnings as taxes)
- New Hampshire: $778,837 (45.99% of earnings as taxes)
The data found the average American pays $525,037 in lifetime taxes or an average of 34.3% of all lifetime earnings.
The lowest-taxed lifetime states are:
- Alabama: $322,419 (24.48% of earnings as taxes)
- Louisiana: $339,910 (24.54% of earnings as taxes
- West Virginia: $321,023 (25.13%)
Here’s a breakdown of the average American’s tax spending:
Tax on earnings is where most tax will come from, with the average American paying $339,173 in a lifetime
Owning a car will cost an additional $29,521 in tax payments alone
Tax on property will set you back an additional $128,581 above the property price and maintenance
The study excludes inheritance tax, marriage, and included tax breaks, and a 36-year work life was used to analyze income tax estimates.
Michigander’s lifetime taxes on earnings ($396,274) exceed the national average by $57,000. Lifetime Car payment taxes totaled $21,767 while lifetime property taxes reached $115,689.