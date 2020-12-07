(The Center Square) – Thousands of Michiganders have gotten behind the wheel with an illegal blood-alcohol content level – a drive that ended with flashing lights and an arrest for operating while intoxicated (OWI) or driving under the influence (DUI).
For everyone who is convicted, this black mark usually stays on their record for life.
Two bills that have passed House committees – HB 5029 and 6453 – seek to expand the recently passed “Clean Slate” package to offer expungements to residents convicted of first-time OWI charges if the crime didn’t cause injury or death.
State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said OWI charges are the biggest reason why Upper Peninsula residents can’t get jobs.
“If you’re able to [expunge] arson convictions, I’m not sure why we wouldn’t do a misdemeanor conviction for operating while intoxicated, not causing injury,” LaFave said during a House Judiciary Committee meeting last week.
Under the bill, a first-time OWI isn’t automatically expunged. The requester must wait 10 years to become eligible and even then it’s up to a judge.
Neither a drunk/drugged driving offense causing death or serious injury nor repeat offenses could be set aside under the proposed legislation.
University of Michigan Law school research concluded people who receive expungements see a 23% increase in income within a year.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, and Attorney General Dana Nessel issued statements supporting the bills.
“Everyone knows someone who has struggled with alcohol dependency, and anyone who has supported a friend or family member who has step-by-step reclaimed their lives is keenly aware that they have done the hard work to earn a second chance,” McCormack said. “In addition, a one-time mistake shouldn’t mean a lifetime of punishment. This is simply the right thing to do.”
Eleven groups support the bills to date while four oppose them.
“Our judicial system establishes penalties and sentences for breaking the law. However, for some violations, such as a first OWI offense, a person should not have to face a lifetime of obstacles if they have served their sentence,” Nessel said.
“These one-time mistakes can have lasting impacts on career opportunities, educational possibilities and one’s overall quality of life. With certain exceptions, such as repeat offenders or those who have seriously injured or killed others during the course of their crime, this legislation will provide those who made a mistake and learned from it with an opportunity to put that lapse in judgment behind them and move on with their lives.”
In 2019, the Pew Charitable Trusts helped administer a task force on criminal justice reform to keep people out of local jails and save taxpayer money.
That research drove more than a dozen criminal justice reform bills, many of which have been signed into law.
“This is the right thing to do for people who have made a one-time mistake and earnestly want to move past it,” Chatfield said.
“But this is also the right thing to do for their family, friends and neighbors who benefit from having people back on the job and parents able to drive their kids to school all around the state. Helping people get their lives back on track works far better for all of us than pushing them further into difficult circumstances and hopelessness."