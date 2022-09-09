(The Center Square) – The Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified an abortion rights and a voting proposal onto the Nov. 8 ballot on Friday.
On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the State Board of Canvassers to certify the proposals after it had deadlocked 2-2, with complaints over irregular spacing in the abortion rights proposal, despite garnering more than 730,000 signatures.
The court also ordered a voting expansion question onto the ballot that, if approved, would allow in-person voting nine days before Election Day.
Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said that not placing the abortion proposal on the ballot would “disenfranchise” millions of Michiganders over a supposed technicality.
“They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad,” McCormack wrote in a concurring opinion. “What a sad marker of the times.”
The order follows the Michigan Court of Claims declaring the state’s 1931 law banning most abortions unconstitutional.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Michigan voters will decide the two questions.
“Our state constitution provides the people with direct access to the democratic process and that access should not be limited by appointed individuals acting beyond the scope of their duty," Nessel said in a statement. "An overwhelming number of Michiganders signed petitions to bring these questions before the voters of our state and their voices should not be extinguished by two unelected partisan board members.”
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson welcomed the order.
"Today’s rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court underscore that the role of the Board of State Canvassers under law is to affirm the will of the voters," Benson said in a statement. "That means certifying ballot proposals if and when a sufficient number of eligible citizens' signatures support the petition, just as the law compels them to certify election results based on the votes cast by the people of Michigan."
Christen Pollo of Citizens to Support MI Women and Children urged voters to reject the abortion proposal.
“It falls to voters now to reject this mistake-ridden, extreme proposal on Election Day," Pollo said in a statement. "We are confident that a majority will say No to Proposal 3."
At least three lawsuits relating to abortion’s legality have been appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.