(The Center Square) – Michigan voters approved all three proposals on the 2022 election ballot, approving term limits, voting changes, and abortion.
Voters approved Proposal 1, which expands term limits for state legislators to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
House members were term-limited at three two-year terms (six years), and state Senators were term-limited at two four-year terms (eight years). Nothing prohibited a politician from serving the entire six years as a representative and an additional eight years as a senator.
Proposal 1 will require elected state officials to file an annual financial report. This applies to those elected to the House, Senate, and the other top executive positions.
Voted pushed forward Proposal 2. It will allow in-person voting nine days before Election Day. Other provisions include:
- Require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by election day.
- Allow voters to use a signed affidavit to vote as an alternative to a photo ID.
- Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits.
- Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed.
- Require a new state-funded system for tracking submitted absentee voter applications, including prepaid postage for return applications and voted ballots.
A report from the Citizens Research Council, a nonpartisan policy nonprofit, estimates that about 1,750 cities, villages, and townships in Michigan would require just under 2,000 secure drop boxes under this proposal.
The drop boxes must be distributed “equitably throughout the municipality” and accessible 24 hours a day for the 40 days before Election Day, and until 8:00 pm on Election Day, the analysis says.
Michigan voters approved Proposal 3, likely the most controversial ballot question. It will enshrine a new, broad “fundamental right” to reproductive freedom into the state Constitution that includes abortion, prenatal care, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriage management, and infertility care.
The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, triggering a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan. However, a temporary injunction is keeping abortion legal for now.
The approval will allow elected officials to regulate abortion after fetus “viability,” or about 23 to 24 weeks into pregnancy but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.
Campaign finance documents show that Proposal 3, the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, raised $34.1 million between July 21 and Oct. 23. Much of that money came from groups with undisclosed donors, based in New York or Washington D.C.
The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a liberal group, contributed $5.2 million. Billionaire George Soros’ group, the Open Society Foundation, gave $4.5 million. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave the campaign $2 million. Planned Parenthood of MI gave $900,000.
The CRC said the proposal's broad language will likely be determined by legal challenges.
“As much of the language is broad, undefined, and situation-specific, the parameters of the right will be determined by potential legal challenges,” the CRC said.
Anti-abortion groups say Proposal 3 will change laws and allow “individuals” – including minors without parental consent – instead of adults to receive abortions and sterilization services.