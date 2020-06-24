(The Center Square) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) said it has about 2,200 people working to clear a backlog of claims, up from 130 employees at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UIA Director Steve Gray said the agency will “dramatically” increase the access callers have to employees but didn’t answer when regional unemployment offices would open.
Gray told lawmakers the agency plans to increase the number of employees answering phones next week to reach a goal of 35,000 calls per day.
Many employees were previously dealing with fraudulent claims. About 90,000 unpaid claims were marked as potential fraud as of Tuesday, while 33,000 claims were flagged for other reasons.
The agency has faced 2.3 million unemployment claims since March 15, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down much of the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UIA said it’s paid more than $14 billion in claims so far, or about 94 percent of claims.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers have called for the UIA to reopen regional offices so 11,000 frustrated claimants who have been waiting since before May 1 can solve their claims' issue.
Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, questioned why offices weren’t open for an appointment while hair salons and other services were. The Secretary of State's offices opened by appointment on June 1.
“I don’t get to determine what an essential business is, but I would say this is probably an essential business,” LaSata said.
"There are people out there, they can’t get through," LaSata said. "They just want to talk to somebody."
Gray said his agency is working on reopening but explained the challenges. The agency doesn't have a scheduling system like the Secretary of State, he thinks working through the phone is more efficient, and he wanted to avoid long lines.
Kentucky had a 10-hour line after reopening its unemployment offices, Gray said.
That number shows the need for reopening, LaSata responded, which would give claimants hope instead of wondering if anyone is working on their claim.
The agency took 138,129 calls the week of June 14, many of which were repeat callers, compared to 29,000 about three months prior, according to a Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity presentation.
Lawmakers repeatedly highlighted past communication problems during the joint hearing.
Gray cited an outdated computer system as one reason why lawmakers and reporters waited weeks for updated unemployment claim numbers.
Committee Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said that most people understood that the millions of unemployment claims overwhelmed the UIA system but that they still wanted clear communication.
“What people are struggling to accept and understand is the lack of communication from the agency to get this right,” Hall said in a statement.
“Legislators have heard from many people who just want a callback from the agency or a voicemail to know that they are being heard and work is being done to fulfill their claim. The fact that this straightforward and basic customer service hasn’t been provided has been UIA’s biggest problem.”