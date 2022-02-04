(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Ford, Google, and Detroit officials to announce the Michigan Central Innovation District (MCID) and expected $126 million in future taxpayer spending.
A memo of understanding between Ford, Michigan, and Detroit says the state will spend more than $126 million in taxpayer dollars on a new real-world testing site. The partnership will focus on economic development, workforce development, community development, and transportation innovation to deploy emerging technology.
The partnership aims to attract and retain skilled tech talent and provide jobs and training to Detroiters.
“Ford is an American icon that has left its mark on Michigan – and the world – for over 100 years, and we are proud to partner with Ford and other Founding Members at Michigan Central to shape the next century of transportation solutions while reducing emissions and accelerating electrification,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By embracing a whole-of-government approach in our collaboration with Michigan Central and the city of Detroit, we are writing the playbook for a new kind of partnership that keeps Michigan at the forefront of mobility for generations to come. Together, we can continue growing Michigan’s economy, putting Michiganders first, and win the next century of auto manufacturing and technology development.”
The announcement follows a University of Michigan survey finding that Detroit’s 20% unemployment rate has remained steady since 2021, less than half of a June 2020 peak at 43%, but double the pre-pandemic unemployment rate.
The survey found that more than four out of 10 Detroiters had annual household incomes less than $30,000, indicating they weren’t working.
Of unemployed Detroiters in the labor force, 41% say they have been jobless between one and three years.
The Detroit Metro Area Communities Study survey found that "people of color, low-wage earners, and residents without four-year college degrees are more likely to be unemployed than other residents."
Mayor Mike Duggan welcomed the MCID news.
“Just a few years ago, this train station was our city’s international symbol of abandonment,” Duggan said. “Now, it’s the symbol of our city’s resurgence and soon will anchor this new innovation district, developed by Ford, where innovators from around the world will create the future of mobility. For more than a century, Detroit has been the leader in automotive innovation and today marks a major step forward in keeping Detroit at the forefront of mobility innovation for the next century.”
Google will also be joining Ford as a Founding Member of the Innovation District, leveraging district assets to collaborate on new products and services.
“We’re proud to join Ford as a Founding Member at Michigan Central,” Google CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement. “This partnership will expand our work in Michigan and help a substantial number of people gain the skills and tools they need to succeed. By offering digital skills training, mentoring to high schoolers learning to code, and Google Cloud technology for Michigan Central projects and research on the future of mobility, we look forward to contributing to Michigan Central’s mission and all it will accomplish.”
The announcement follows General Motors pledging to spend $6.5 billion in Michigan electric vehicle factories, with taxpayers pitching in at least $824 million.
The MCID will study drone testing corridors and a $1.9 million one-mile stretch of road to charge driving or parked electric vehicles. Michigan is pledging to give private companies millions of dollars in exchange for electric vehicle investments in an attempt to keep Michigan a heavyweight in the future of transportation.
“Only a few short years ago, I announced Ford’s investment in Detroit because I believed in a vision that reimagined the iconic Michigan Central train station and surrounding area as a place of possibility again,” said Ford Motor Company Executive Chaur Bill Ford said in a statement. “Today’s announcements reflect our commitment to that vision, attracting the best and the brightest to come together to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges. The arrival of Google as a founding partner is exactly the kind of investment and progress I knew was possible to revitalize our hometown.”