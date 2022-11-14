(The Center Square) – Forty attorneys general reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, which is the largest multi-state AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan will receive nearly $12 million from a privacy lawsuit with Google.
"Google makes the majority of its revenue from using the personal data of those who search in its browsers and use its apps," Nessel said in a statement. "The company's online reach enables it to target consumers without the consumer's knowledge or permission. However, the transparency requirements of this settlement will ensure that Google not only makes users aware of how their location data is being used, but also how to change their account settings if they wish to disable location-related account settings, delete the data collected and set data retention limits.”
Google’s digital advertising business requires tracking location data. Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers. Location data is sensitive because a small amount can expose a person’s identity and routines.
The attorneys general started investigating Google following a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”
The article focused on two Google account settings: location history and web & app activity. Location history is “off” unless a user turns on the setting. Still, web & app activity, a separate account setting, is automatically “on” when users set up a Google account, including all Android phone users.
The AGs found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location-tracking practices since at least 2014. The settlement says that Google confused users about the scope of the Location History setting and the extent to which Google consumers could limit location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.
The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:
- Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”.
- Make critical information about location tracking apparent for users (i.e., not hidden).
- Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.
The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.
Oregon and Nebraska attorneys general led the settlement negotiations, assisted by counterparts in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.
The final settlement was also joined by Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.