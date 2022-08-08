(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will spend $285,000 on four “mobility services” in Ann Arbor, Rochester, Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills.
The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform will give four companies – Bluecity, GEKOT Inc., Mouvit, and Nimbus – $285,000 in total funding.
“Today’s announcement represents our state’s continued investment in innovative mobility solutions that can change the world,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement. “It demonstrates the value of partnerships between the state, the companies working to develop future mobility, and the universities training the talent that will keep our mobility ecosystems moving forward. Together, we are showing the world that Michigan knows how to get it done.”
The program was launched by the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification and the Michigan Department of Transportation to provide grants to mobility and electrification companies. This round of grants includes:
- $100,000 to Bluecity in Ann Arbor to use real-time traffic data to attempt to eliminate traffic fatalities at five intersections.
- $70,000 to GEKOT Inc. in Rochester for electric bikes and scooters at Oakland University
- $100,000 to Mouvit in Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills to use autonomous robots to help minimize staffing shortages.
Mouvit and its partners will deploy robots to service Henry Ford Museum, Novi Bowl, and CAMACO, a supplier to the auto industry.
“With this grant, our robots will be operational at several additional locations, allowing for real-world activation of multiple services,” Mouvit founder and CEO Milan Bidare said in a statement. “This sets the stage for Mouvit’s growth, demonstrating our philosophy of industry-agnostic mobility. We look forward to enabling Michigan businesses to serve their customers better with the utilization of our platform.”
Another $15,000 grant was awarded to Nimbus to create “an environmentally and spatially friendly urban mobility solution” to develop a compact electric vehicle.
The company claims its vehicle produces roughly 10% of the emissions of a full-sized car, only one-third of the emissions of a traditional EV, and can travel more than 90 miles on one charge.
Taxpayers received no relief in the 2023 budget, but lawmakers included $1 billion for pet projects, including $130 million for an EV center operated by the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, $100 million for a billionaire's pet project, and $30 million for an amphitheater in Grand Rapids.