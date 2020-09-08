(The Center Square) – The highest court in Michigan will hear oral arguments challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s unilateral emergency powers.
The arguments will be made Wednesday on behalf of medical professionals who claim one of the governor's executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic was unconstitutional and, furthermore, delayed necessary medical procedures for many Michiganders.
Whitmer in March declared a state of emergency and barred via executive order “nonessential” medical procedures statewide to avoid overwhelming Michigan’s health care systems with both regular and COVID-19 patients.
Whitmer later eased the ban, but the case still has legal standing because Whitmer hasn’t ruled out tightening restrictions if COVID-19 cases climb.
Grand Health Partner, a clinic in Grand Rapids, performs endoscopies and other elective surgeries deemed nonessential by the governor.
The clinics argue the order postponed vital surgeries via “cookie-cutter executive orders,” Dr. Randal Baker, a Grand Health Partners surgeon, told reporters Tuesday.
Jordan Warnsholz, a physician's assistant and owner of Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services, said he couldn’t see many patients during that time, which led to heart attacks, depression, and suicide attempts.
“This broad elimination of medical care shows a shocking ignorance of how medicine works,” Warnsholz wrote in USA Today, using one example of a patient who almost lost her leg because Whitmer banned a procedure to restore blood flow.
“Not only did this shutdown harm my employees and my practice, but it put my patients directly at risk," Warnsholz said in a statement. "These oppressive executive orders are meant to save lives, but instead, they are endangering many of them."
Whitmer’s order delayed another of his patient's treatments who, as a result, contracted gangrene, necessitating the amputation of the patient's foot.
The patient later died from complications with diabetes.
Baker said the order had an exemption for emergencies but there was ambiguity in the definitions of essential procedures.
Baker said hospitals understood the order's rules differently and were given a more detailed explanation, but the further explanation wasn’t binding because it wasn’t given through an executive order.
“Because of the fact there were criminal penalties associated with this, everybody was afraid to do anything,” Baker said, adding that a doctor and hospital may disagree if a procedure is essential.
“These issues are fundamental,” Baker said in a statement. “This is about patient safety. This is about their health. This is about the very fabric of government and our existence in the future as we move forward, not only in the state of Michigan, but in the country.”
The case was originally filed in federal court, but the judge handed the case to the Michigan Supreme Court (MSC).
If the MSC gives an answer, Patrick Wright, director of the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, said it would be binding and apply to other Michigan cases, assuming the court rules on the case's merits.
“This is the big case under state law related to whether or not the governor has executive order powers after April 30 or not,” Wright said.
It's possible the court won’t decide the case, but Wright said that’s “highly unlikely.”
“The appropriate time for unilateral decisions has passed,” Wright said in a statement. “Our normal constitutional order, which has protected individual liberties through the separation of powers as long as Michigan has been a state, must resume.”
Wright said a timeframe for a final decision might take between three weeks and through mid-November.
Oral arguments are expected to be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m.Wednesday.