(The Center Square) – Less than a week before the election, the Michigan Supreme Court approved allowing local clerks to follow Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s election challenger rules enacted this year.
Last month, a Court of Claims ruling struck the election challenger rules, saying they violated state election law because they didn’t go through the rulemaking process.
Republicans had challenged Benson’s rule that banned personal electronic for those working in absentee voter counting board rooms while polls are open and required credential forms for challengers.
Benson welcome the ruling.
"We've long been confident in the legality of the Michigan Bureau of Elections' guidelines surrounding election challengers and their rightful balance providing transparency while protecting voters and poll workers from disruptions and intimidation,” Benson said in a statement.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruling will likely keep the election challenger rules in place for the election on Tuesday.
Republicans had cried foul that Benson was changing rules before the election, like she did last year with absentee ballot signature verification that was later tossed as “invalid.”
Michigan GOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela said they disagree with the ruling and will fight for an honest election process.