(The Center Square) – A judge wrongly indicted public officials related to the 2014 Flint Water crisis by using a one-man jury, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The state's highest court unanimously ruled that a one-man jury can investigate, issue subpoenas and arrest warrants, but not indict someone.
In 2019, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office requested a one-man jury instead of charging the officials in open court.
In 2021, Nessel's office charged nine state employees, including former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, using Judge David Newblatt as the lone juror. Newblatt considered evidence behind closed doors and issued indictments. The case was assigned to the Genesee Circuit Court.
Two of the defendants, former Health Department Manager Nancy Peeler and Snyder advisor Richard L Baird, filed motions for preliminary examination that were incorrectly rejected by Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly, the court ruled. Separately, Nicolas Lyon also filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that he had a right to a preliminary examination, which was incorrectly rejected.
All three are charged with multiple felonies but appealed until they reached the state’s top court, which swatted down Nessel's use of the one-person jury to indict people without a preliminary examination.
Chief Justice Bridget McCormack compared the one-man jury to a “Star Chamber comeback”, an Old English reference to when court proceedings were held secretly with no jury or witnesses present.
“To this day, the defendants do not know what evidence the prosecution presented to convince the gran jury (i.e. juror) to charge them,” McCormack wrote.
Justice Richard Bernstein agreed, saying the AG's office "invoked obscure statutes ... to deprive defendants of their statutory right to a preliminary examination."
“The prosecution cannot simply cut corners in order to prosecute defendants more efficiently," Bernstein wrote." To allow otherwise would be repugnant to the foundational principles of our judicial system. This Court’s decision reaffirms these principles and makes clear that the government’s obligations remain steadfast for all criminal defendants.”
The three cases are remanded to the Genesee Circuit Court. Justice Elizabeth Clement recused herself, citing her work as Snyder’s lawyer.
The Flint Water crisis began when health officials switched the city’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving measure, the water wasn’t treated for corrosion control. Lead and other contaminants leached into the drinking water, which supplied roughly 100,000 people.
The government failure rose to national news as the water switch is believed to have caused a Legionnaires outbreak that infected 91 people and killed 12 in the Flint area.
In 2019, Nessel took office and dropped the first round of Flint-related charges, saying she would restart the investigation.
A judge has approved a $600-million settlement for Flint’s victims.
Michigan Freedom Fund executive director Tori Sachs welcomed Tuesday's ruling.
“The Democrat-majority Michigan Supreme Court has slapped down Dana Nessel’s abuse of power and ruled her political witch hunt illegal,” Sachs said in a statement. “Dana Nessel’s legal ineptitude cost Michigan taxpayers millions of dollars while she weaponized the judicial system to attack her political opposition.”