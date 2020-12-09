(The Center Square) – In a Wednesday ruling, the Michigan Supreme Court decided 4-3 to reject the relief sought in a Nov. 3, 2020 election lawsuit.
The decision noted the court was “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.”
Justice Beth Clement authored the majority opinion.
“Petitioners’ complaint casts more heat than light on the legal questions it gestures toward, and would not help us in providing a definitive interpretation of the law in this area,” Clement wrote.
The lawsuit asked the court to seize all Nov. 3 election materials to give the Michigan Legislature time to audit the results and investigate all ballot irregularities claims.
Clement wrote, “[I]f the Legislature needs to seize records, it has some authority to do so, see MCL 4.541, and if it needs judicial assistance in this regard, it is free to ask us.”
Clement cited the separation of powers in the court’s defense not to direct the Legislature to investigate — “that branch’s choice to investigate is its own,” she wrote.
“In short, even if this petition can be construed as requesting an audit, what it requests is beyond the bounds of MCL 168.31a; and even if petitioners received said audit, it appears that it could not be used to revisit the canvassing process, because MCL 168.846 apparently reserves to the Legislature rather than the judiciary the final say on who Michigan’s presidential electors are.”
“I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement wrote.
Justice Brian K. Zahra dissented, arguing he would have ordered immediate oral argument and briefing to address critical questions.
Justice David Viviano also dissented, writing ten pages.
“The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Viviano wrote.
“By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the Court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary,” he wrote. “That is because petitioners, rightly thinking that time is short, have filed this case as an original action in this court. As a result, they have received no decision below and now will go without any answer.”
Justice Stephen Markman joined both dissents.
The decision follows as the Michigan Bureau of Elections prepares to complete election audits in more than 200 jurisdictions, including Antrim and Wayne counties.
Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes.