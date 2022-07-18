(The Center Square) – Current and possible future legal bills are piling up on Michigan taxpayers for water quality problems.
The Detroit News reported that the total prosecution and defense costs for the Flint water crisis since 2016 are $53 million. That includes $37.1 million paid to about two dozen legal firms to defend state employees and about $15.8 million spent by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office to investigate, prosecute officials, and defend against civil lawsuits.
In 2019, Nessel’s office dropped the charges initially filed by former Attorney General Bill Schuette and started over. In 2021, she charged former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials. However, in June, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a judge wrongly used a one-man jury to indict the public officials.
Still, Nessel’s office says the case is “not over” and is pursuing more charges for the 2014 incident in which officials switched the city’s water supply to the Flint River as a cost-saving measure. The water wasn’t treated for corrosion control, resulting in lead and other contaminants leached into the drinking water, which supplied roughly 100,000 people.
The state will pay a $600 million settlement to Flint water survivors.
About 189 miles away in Benton Harbor, multiple lawsuits accuse state and local officials of not warning residents of elevated lead levels in its water system for roughly three years.
Since 2018, about 10,000 residents have been drinking water with elevated lead levels. However, officials failed to notify residents that the water was unsafe to drink until 2021, when the government provided bottled water.
In October, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark refused to answer five times whether Benton Harbor’s water was safe to drink before answering “no” and later called the situation “inexcusable.”
In November, an Environmental Protection Agency report said that Benton Harbor residents have “suffered for too long” and cited multiple violations in the city’s water supply, including water system officials failing to alert the health department of the lead action level water conditions between August 2020 and August 2021.
One lawsuit seeks class-action status and damages, attorneys fees, and repair of damaged property for Benton Harbor residents. Another lawsuit seeks water delivered to each affected home; damages; a Community Center; and coordinator for children and adults with learning impairments; ongoing water lead testing for each home; and testing blood lead levels for all city residents.
If the lawsuits are successful, the total amount of monetary damages sought is unclear.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she plans to replace the lead service lines by April of 2023. A Benton Harbor dashboard says lead service line replacement is 74.4% completed.
As of July, the state says that Benton Harbor’s water system met the requirements of Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule during the most recent six-month sample. Test results showed a decline in lead levels to just below the federal action level.