(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan approved $37 million to subsidize companies that make electric vehicles (EV), their parts, or other building projects. Some of the spending expects to spur additional jobs.
“Today’s Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approvals will help us continue to drive economic growth in Michigan by expanding on our leadership in the future of mobility and electric vehicles, investing in our communities, creating hundreds of jobs for our residents, and furthering initiatives that will ensure long-term economic opportunity throughout the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “These actions demonstrate our ongoing laser focus on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and putting Michiganders first.”
Michigan has pledged to spend $126 million on the Detroit-based innovation zone. In addition, the MSF approved $7.5 million to Ford Motor Co. for workforce training in the 30-acre Michigan Central Innovation District in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. The grant is for three years, after which additional funds for 2023 and 2024 are contingent upon grant milestones, including that the project creates at least 2,500 non-Ford jobs in the district.
The MSF approved up to $5.2 million from federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funds to the Broadband Infrastructure Audit and Validation project that aims to connect more Michiganders to broadband internet.
A $2 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant is funding LM Manufacturing, a joint venture between auto supplier Magna and LAN Manufacturing Group, LLC to provide management for auto seat assembly. The project is expected to create 390 jobs.
Another $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant will fund a new EV center in Novi from Dana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dana Incorporated, headquartered in Maumee, OH, that supplies globally supply drivetrain and electrified propulsion systems.
Dana expects the center will create up to 150 jobs.
“Dana Incorporated has a long history of driving innovation in the Detroit Region and continues to be a globally recognized leader in vehicle electrification,” Detroit Regional Partnership CEO and President Maureen Donohue Krauss said in a statement. “We are excited about this latest investment and expansion as it reinforces a simple fact – to be on the cutting-edge of next-generation mobility, companies must have a presence in the Detroit Region.”
The Michigan International Technology Center Redevelopment Authority (MITC) plans to construct a 65,952-square-foot commercial flex space development in the townships of Plymouth and Northville at the site of the former Detroit House of Corrections.
The MSF approved a $15.6 million in state tax capture to alleviate site brownfield conditions, making it suitable for redevelopment. The project will include a stormwater detention pond, sidewalks, curbs, paving, and landscaping. When the project is finished and is fully leased, it could employ up to 300 people.
The MSF Board also approved various amendments and funding allocations, including:
- $1 million to fund a partnership between the MEDC and Ann Arbor SPARK to retain STEM college graduates by placing them in internships statewide. In less than 12 months, the program has placed 159 interns with high-tech companies.
- $328,975 for the Michigan State University Michigan Translational Research and Commercialization (MTRAC) Ag Bio Innovation Hub
- Business Incubator Program/Gateway Representative – $1.9 million to fund Business Incubator Grant to support the 19 SmartZones across Michigan.
- State tax capture of $130,060 to reimburse brownfield remediation for the 235 W. Saginaw Street Redevelopment Project to redevelop the vacant, former Merrill High School building into a multifamily housing development. When completed, the development is expected to offer 17 market-rate residential rental units, 11 of which will be ADA compliant, and a parking garage.
MEDC CEO and MSF President Quentin Messer Jr. welcomed the spending.
“The projects approved today are proof of Team Michigan’s commitment to taking a people-first approach to economic development in the state. From building on our leadership in EV and mobility innovation resulting in more good jobs in Southeast Michigan, to supporting affordable housing, entrepreneurial opportunities and increasing access to high-speed internet across Michigan – we remain laser-focused on ensuring every Michigander feels the impact of economic opportunity in their daily lives,” Messer Jr. said in a statement. “Today’s MSF actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensuring we are creating upward economic mobility for our 10 million plus friends and neighbors across our great state.”
The Detroit innovation project aims to to train Detroiters, many of whom have struggled to find work since March 2020. A February University of Michigan survey found that Detroit’s 20% unemployment rate has remained steady since 2021, less than half of a June 2020 peak at 43%, but double the pre-pandemic unemployment rate.
The survey found that more than four out of 10 Detroiters had annual household incomes less than $30,000.
Of unemployed Detroiters in the labor force, 41% say they have been jobless between one and three years.
The Detroit Metro Area Communities Study survey found that "people of color, low-wage earners, and residents without four-year college degrees are more likely to be unemployed than other residents."