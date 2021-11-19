(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) awarded $2.5 million in Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 (MICA 3.0) grants to business groups statewide to address labor shortages.
"These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility, and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities, and small businesses.”
Michigan witnessed a labor shortage pre-pandemic, and since then, the labor force has shrunk 4.2% as of August 2021.
“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” LEO's Office of Employment and Training Stephanie Beckhorn said in a statement.
LEO awarded funds to 11 organizations. Here are their names, industry, and grant amount.
- Focus: HOPE. Manufacturing. $250,000.
- Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit. Multi-industry. $249,660
- IMPART Alliance: Health care. $249,914.
- Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance. Manufacturing. $220,000
- Michigan Energy Workforce. Energy. $249,137.
- Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. Hospitality. $140,509.
- Michigan Works! Region 7B. Manufacturing. $240,780.
- Michigan Works! West Central. Public Safety. $150,000
- Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Manufacturing/Healthcare. $250,000
- Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship. Information Technology. $250,000
- United Way of Genesee County. Manufacturing. $250,000.