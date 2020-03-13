(The Center Square) – Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson said Friday there will be limited services in all branch offices in the state for the next three weeks.
Only in-person, scheduled appointments for some services will be allowed, in an attempt to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"The goal is to avoid any potential crowding in our office and thereby support the work of Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer and her administration and to protect the health of all state employees in the State of Michigan," Benson said.
SOS offices will honor existing appointments but will limit new appointments to the following critical serves:
- All new driver's license and state IDS
- All title transfers
- Testing for an original CDL, Chauffeur's, mechanic, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle license
Benson asked those with noncritical appointment times that don’t have to be completed over the next 21 days to cancel them.
SOS offices will expand the number of appointments available by extending weekday hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greeters will be at branch offices to help set up same-day appointments.
All offices will be closed on Saturdays.
Benson encouraged Michiganders to use SOS services online, by mail and through self-serve kiosks in branches and in Krogers and Meijers.
The SOS will allow people to renew licenses without showing insurance, Benson said.
Those who want a REAL-ID must make an appointment.
Late fees will be waived for those who can’t make an appointment in the next three weeks, Benson said, and Michigan State Police will convey that information to local law enforcement.