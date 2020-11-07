Michigan reports that outsized numbers of its skilled trade and machine laborers and those with household incomes of $40,000 or less owe back taxes, according to an analysis by Solvable.com that examined groups of residents in each state whose tax debts deviate from the national average.
Overall, 16.4% of all federal levies go unpaid, according to Solvable, which provides consumers with digital platforms that link them up with companies that can help them with their tax problems.
Nationwide, taxpayers aged 51 to 65 were found to have the highest likelihood of owing back taxes, the study concluded. And 65% of tax debt cases involve households earning under $75,000 annually, researchers found.
Among worker classifications, those in professional or technical fields are the most likely to carry tax debt, according to Solvable.com. These workers include pilots, undertakers, doctors, consultants, computer programmers and other technicians.
Those who earn the least tend to have tax debts, the study said. And 55% of those who have back taxes to pay owe more than $10,000, while just under 30% owe debts of $10,000 to $19,999, according to the analysis.
Significant Tax Debt Data by State
|State
|Groups Making up Outsized or Low Numbers of Tax Debt Cases
|Alabama
|Military personnel, those with household income of under $40,000
|Alaska
|Nurses, those aged 51-65
|Arizona
|Teachers and educators
|Arkansas
|Insurance / underwriters
|California
|Those aged 51-65, real estate agents, those with household incomes below $75,000
|Colorado
|Professional drivers
|Connecticut
|Professional / technical and upper management and those with household incomes above $75,000
|Delaware
|Self-employed people, those over 65 years old
|District of Columbia
|Military personnel
|Florida
|Real estate professionals
|Georgia
|Those with under $75,000 in income
|Hawaii
|Those owing more than $50,000
|Idaho
|Those with household income of under $40,000
|Illinois
|Those who owe debts of $7,500 or less
|Indiana
|Skilled trade / machine laborers
|Iowa
|Those who owe debts of $7,500 or less
|Kansas
|Self-employed people
|Kentucky
|Those aged 41-50
|Louisiana
|Those earning $40,000 or less and those under 40 years old
|Maine
|Women, teachers
|Maryland
|People with income over $100,000
|Massachusetts
|Households with income over $100,000
|Michigan
|Skilled trade / machine laborers, those with household incomes of $40,000 or less
|Minnesota
|Those making more than $40,000
|Mississippi
|Those with debts of under $7,500
|Missouri
|Taxpayers aged 51-65
|Montana
|Self-employed people, middle management
|Nebraska
|Professional drivers, nurses
|Nevada
|Retirees, those ages 66-75
|New Hampshire
|Beauty professionals, sales / marketing professionals, households earning $125,000
|New Jersey
|Households with more than $100,000 in annual income
|New Mexico
|Military personnel, households making under $40,000 annually
|New York
|Households making $100,000 or more
|North Carolina
|Self-employed people
|North Dakota
|Those over age 50 and households making more than $125,000
|Ohio
|Skilled trade / machine laborers
|Oklahoma
|Military personnel
|Oregon
|Skilled trade / machine laborers and retirees
|Pennsylvania
|Professional / technical positions
|Rhode Island
|Middle management
|South Carolina
|Fewer cases for debt amounts of more than $50,000
|South Dakota
|Those over age 65 and teachers / educators
|Tennessee
|Those making less than $40,000 and clerical / office workers
|Texas
|Taxpayers aged 51-65
|Utah
|Beauty professionals
|Vermont
|Upper management / executives, households making more than $75,000
|Virginia
|Those with incomes of more than $100,000, those over age 76
|Washington
|Retirees
|West Virginia
|Professionals in middle management
|Wisconsin
|Clerical / office workers, those ages 51-65
|Wyoming
|Insurance / underwriters
Source: Solvable.com