(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers are eying “transformational” spending that ranges from electric vehicle (EV) company subsidies and critical infrastructure upgrades to boosting mental health access in 2022.
House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, has also called for "targeted and sustainable tax relief.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has named “transformational” spending, kids returning to school, and boosting access to mental health services as priorities this year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also shared the final goal, but her office didn’t respond to a request for comment.
In her statewide address, Whitmer said she wants $2,500 state subsidies for EV buyers, subsidized insulin, and a repeal of the pension tax.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, has named the state’s top issues: rising inflation, government ethics, healthcare reform, and economic development.
The new year has been inundated with "bad news/good news" announcements.
For example, General Motors announced a $6.5 billion in Michigan-based EV plants, but that bit of good news was tempered by the revelation taxpayers are footing at least $824 million.
Additionally, Whitmer has acknowledged that “students belong in school” but stopped short of providing a solution to thousands of kids at Flint Public schools who are stuck in virtual learning.
Falling population in the state is also causing concerns. After more Michiganders died than were born in 2020, lawmakers are trying to boost population growth by creating an epicenter of EV, an attractive business environment, and fixing the roads.
COVID-19 and its variants continue to pose public health issues. On Monday, Whitmer announced the state will ship 250,000 free COVID-19 tests to 50,000 households in certain qualifying areas.
“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state. Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”
Households in eligible ZIP codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties, and Detroit can order one test kit per household. Each kit contains five tests and should arrive in Amazon packaging within two weeks. The state expected additional tests available in the future.