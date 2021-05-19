(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to propose adding whistleblower protections for state employees to the state's Constitution.
Senate Resolution G seeks to specify that a state agency couldn’t retaliate against a state civil service employee because that person communicated with a Michigan Senate, House of Representatives member, or its staff.
However, the protection is dropped if that communication was prohibited by law or the employee knowingly made a false statement.
If approved by two-thirds of the House, it will be placed on the November 2022 ballot.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously vetoed the idea, citing concerns it might violate the state Constitution.
In response, Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, included a provision that leaves Constitutional protections.
“This is really intended to protect our civil service employees who have the nuts-and-bolts understanding of how the operations of the departments are going and what we can do to improve that,” Barrett said in a floor speech.