(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate plans to probe documents related to the Benton Harbor water crisis stemming from lead contamination.
Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, sent a letter obtained by the Detroit News to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The letter seeks officials’ communication about elevated lead water levels between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 15, 2021.
"The documents requested herein will help us learn and understand how the department established, implemented and executed policies and initiatives to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor over the past three years," McBroom's letter – addressed to EGLE Director Liesl Clark – said.
The state has known about elevated lead levels in the water since 2018. The state is now providing bottled water to the roughly 10,000-person, majority Black town.
"One of the department’s vital responsibilities is to ensure the safety and well-being of Michigan’s environment and the residents that reside in it, and a thorough review of the department’s response to this tragedy is necessary and will help strengthen and preserve the department’s effectiveness moving forward," the letter added.
The state expanded the availability of bottled water to Benton Harbor on Oct. 6. On Oct. 14, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order to coordinate state resources to provide safe drinking water to Benton Harbor. Whitmer said the state will expedite lead service line replacements with a goal to replace all Benton Harbor lead service lines in 18 months.
The EO says Benton Harbor residents must have access to free bottled water and be offered free or low-cost lead-related services,
"Protecting the health and safety of Benton Harbor residents is a top priority," Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said on Oct. 6. "We’ve listened to the community’s concerns and out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth."
Last week, the Detroit News reported that state and city officials treated Benton Harbor's drinking water with a corrosion chemical blend that failed to control harmful levels of lead for more than two years and rejected federal requirements to fully study its effectiveness.
"I make these requests in good faith and share the common goal of a cooperative and productive exchange of information," McBroom wrote. "I trust there will be no issue complying with these requests and look forward to reviewing the responsive documents and information."
McBroom requested the information within 10 days.