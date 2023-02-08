(The Center Square) – Ahead of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, Michigan Senate Republicans in the minority set seven priorities.
Senate Appropriations Minority Vice Chair Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, said the funding should focus on education, fixing roads and infrastructure, public safety, and paying debt.
The senators cautioned against growing the size of state government as residents continue to pay higher costs for food, energy, and other basic needs because of record inflation.
“Michigan should lead the nation in innovation – researching complex issues, developing creative new technologies, and building the economy of the future with high-paying, high-tech careers,” House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said. “With a strong research and development tax credit, Michigan can be first in the country for investments in cutting-edge engineering and research. Michigan is home to some of the most advanced automotive engineering and research in the world, and Michigan workers are also conducting pioneering research and development in life sciences, electronics, agriculture, and other industries – all in Michigan. With my plan for a research and development tax credit, Michigan will compete nationally and globally to attract future projects in research and development and engineering, accompanied by the best, high-paying careers, at businesses large and small.”
Senate Republicans’ budget priorities include:
- Permanent tax relief for every Michigander from the projected $9.2 billion surplus.
- Fixing roads and bridges with surplus funds instead of adding more debt.
- Paying Michigan’s long-term debt to stabilize retirement funds.
- Billions of dollars of long-term debt threaten the stability of retirement funds for state police troopers, teachers, and corrections officers.
- Protecting neighborhoods.
- Giving teachers and students the resources they need to improve student success. Student test scores dropped after forced remote learning during the pandemic.
- Giving every school the resources they need to make buildings safe, and the support necessary to identify and address mental health problems as soon as they arise.
- Improving aging state parks infrastructure.
Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said lawmakers should return some of the state’s projected surplus to taxpayers.
“Our state continues to sit on a record budget surplus while our residents continue to struggle against the higher costs of living," Nesbitt said in a statement. "We must continue to find ways to return these dollars to the taxpayers and provide all Michiganders with meaningful and immediate inflation relief. This is not the time to grow government in irresponsible and unsustainable ways."
The GOP's announcement follows Whitmer proposed distribution of one-time $180 inflation relief check to Michigan tax filers.
Media reports have said that Whitmer is considering dodging an incoming, permanent income tax cut by funneling about $800 million into a business attraction fund.
As part of a road funding deal, Michigan Republicans passed a 2015 law that Michigan’s 4.25% income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023.
"Real, long term relief is what Michigan residents are looking for," Nesbitt tweeted. "Not some secret, convoluted plan that blocks an income tax cut and fails to provide relief to all seniors and struggling families."
In a video, Whitmer previewed some budget proposals. She said it will include pre-K for all, saving families $10,000 a year, cutting the sales tax on electric vehicles, cost-free breakfast and lunch for every student, more funding for mental heath and school safety, installing more electric vehicles, and gun proposals.