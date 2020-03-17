(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday night that seeks to fund $125 million to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The state said it had 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said the funding was a step toward curbing the spread of the disease.
“We are working with our governor to direct necessary funds to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” Shirkey said in a news release. “Today’s actions make additional state dollars available to deploy across Michigan. We also voted to access federal funds to help support efforts to combat the impact of the virus on our population and protect public health.”
The Senate passed House Bill 4729 after nearly an 11-hour session.
About $50 million will fund healthcare needs, $40 million will fund a COVID-19 health emergency account, and $35 million will be set aside in the coronavirus response fund, according to the Senate Fiscal Agency.
The Senate also passed $25 million in coronavirus funding last week.
“The Senate met today to respond to immediate and pressing needs,” Shirkey said. “We also moved legislation to have bills in place should we need to return to authorize additional spending during this unprecedented time.”
Shirkey said the Senate has additional days to target other issues, and that senators will still be available to constituents while working remotely.
HB 4729 will move to the House.