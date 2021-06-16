(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate approved three voter bills Republicans say safeguard election integrity, but Democrats decry as voter suppression.
All three bills passed on a party-line vote of 19-16.
If passed by the House and signed into law, Senate Bill (SB) 285 would require an absentee ballot or ballot applicant to show or attach a photo ID to the application.
Approximately 3.2 million Michigan residents voted absentee in the 2020 election.
It also seeks to require ID for an absentee ballot applications from an absent uniformed services voter, overseas voter, or an applicant for an emergency absentee ballot to include a copy of identification attached to the application.
SB 303 aims to remove the option for voters to sign an affidavit to vote, a current option 11,417 Michiganders used in the 2020 presidential election that a photo ID would replace under these bills.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has claimed this change could result in ID fraud.
SB 304 seeks to require that the votes issued via provisional ballot only count if the voter verified registration via ID to the clerk within six days post-election.
Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, says the bills aim to make it harder to vote.
“Michigan Republicans are still pushing voter suppression bills in the #mileg,” he tweeted. “These bills will result in … some voters being unable to cast their ballet b/c of bureaucratic processes and long lines. The goal is to gum up processes, lengthen lines, and suppress votes.”
The bills would have no fiscal impact on state or local government, the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency says.
Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said the ID requirement would hurt senior citizens who don’t renew driver’s licenses and have no form of ID. However, Michigan gives free IDs to senior citizens.
McMorrow said there’ve been 12 cases of voter fraud in Michigan since 2007.
“What problem is this looking to solve?” she asked.
Voter ID requirements poll well.
A Detroit Regional Chamber poll released June 7 found 79.7% of respondents supported requiring every voter coming to the polls to present a government-issued ID to cast a ballot.
In 2018, Pew Research Center found that 76% of Americans favored requiring everyone to show a government-issued photo ID to vote.
Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, claimed the new rules were a poll tax that hurt people who can’t afford to copy an ID, calling it an “unconstitutional” return to Jim Crow. A Staples in Lansing said the photocopy would cost 14 cents.
Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, said IDs are crucial to life, including buying a fishing license, alcohol, and flying on a plane.
Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, said the bills aim to seal a “loophole” in which a Michigander could request an absentee ballot by mail, vote by mail, and never show a form of ID but still vote.
“It’s not voter suppression; It’s not an undue burden. Across the globe, an ID is required to vote,” Theis said.
The conservative Michigan Freedom Fund applauded the news.
"Over 70% of Americans support voter ID laws and the additional legislation introduced today will ensure everyone has access to photo identification," Executive Director Tori Sachs said in a statement. "These simple, pragmatic reforms will strengthen confidence in the security of our elections and make it easier for Michiganders to participate in everyday life."