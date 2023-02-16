(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate approved a massive Democrat-backed bill aiming to boost the earned income tax credit and reduce the retirement tax.
The bill also included a provision to send $180 inflation relief checks to Michigan tax filers, which was hampered by Senate rules requiring a two-thirds vote for the bill to take immediate effect.
House Bill 4001 passed along party lines, 20-17, far from the two-thirds threshold. Republicans voted against the measure, arguing that permanent tax relief is better than a one-time $180 check.
If approved with immediate effect, the bill would retroactively divert $800 million in general fund revenue from fiscal year 2022 fiscal to the Michigan Taxpayer Rebate Fund and divert up to $500 million annually to the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund to attract large business projects.
The $800 million diversion would avoid triggering a 2015 law that mandates the personal income tax rate drop rom 4.25% to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the inflation rate in any year starting in 2023.
Democrats considered changing the rules that require a two-thirds record vote to enact immediate effect via Senate Resolution 12. The resolution could remove the requirement for a record roll call vote to give immediate effect, and instead use a voice vote.
To exact revenge for Senate Republicans adjourning early last week and delaying the vote, Democrats stripped Sen. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, of his leadership position, and stripped Bellino and Sen. Dan Lauers, R-Brockway Township, of their committee assignments.
Then the Senate adjourned until next Tuesday.
Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, said the possible income tax cut is the “most regressive way” to provide tax relief, which would give more money to high earners compared to those who earn less.
The bill, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed $79 billion budget, would spend all but $250 million of the state’s $9 billion projected surplus.
Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said the bill was a “bait and switch” that would yank a permanent tax break for all Michiganders away in return for a one-time $180 check. He said the bill will give automatic funding for corporate handouts to “some of the most profitable multinational corporations in the world.”
Americans for Prosperity-Michigan State Director Annie Patnaude condemned the vote.
"The new majority in Lansing will use political sleight-of-hand to make middle-class Michiganders believe they aren't raising taxes, but voters need to look at what they do, not what they say,” Patnaude said in a statement. “The Governor has proposed the largest state budget in Michigan history; meanwhile, middle-class Michigan families and small businesses have to dip into their savings to make ends meet in the face of crushing inflation driven by government spending excess.”
The Michigan EITC Coalition, so-named after the acronym for earned income tax credit, welcomed HB 4001’s passage.
“The goal when Michigan’s EITC was first enacted in 2006 was to provide meaningful economic relief for hardworking Michigan families, and today the legislature has built upon that,” Ken Sikkema, former GOP Senate Majority Leader and a co-chair of the Michigan Consensus Policy Project, said in a statement. “This significant expansion of Michigan’s EITC will help struggling businesses find employees and support Michigan’s working families as they deal with the impact of inflation by putting money back in the pockets of Michigan’s hardworking residents.”