(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate unanimously passed bills that aim to structure the state’s $800 million share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement over 18 years.
Senate Bills (SB) 993, SB 994, and SB 995 aim to create the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund within the Department of Treasury, into which all settlement proceeds would be deposited.
“There is no amount of money that can fill the void left by a loved one, but with the investments we can make thanks to this historic settlement, we can ensure Michiganders facing substance use disorder have the support and resources they need to get better,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This legislation means Michigan families impacted by the devastating opioid epidemic will get some semblance of relief. These funds will bring millions of dollars to treat opioid use disorder, and support our neighbors, family, and friends in treatment and recovery.
The settlement includes the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Local municipalities will continue to receive information about the settlements as the process unfolds. Defendants will start releasing funds on April 2, 2022, and will be sent to local governments in the second or third quarter of 2022.
This national agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 state and local governments' claims across the country. It is the second-largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
In 2019, opioid overdoses killed 1,768 Michiganders – or five per day.
The settlement requires Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen to:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics tracking drugs distribution and frequency.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
It requires Johnson & Johnson to
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on opioid-related activities.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the settlement.
“On a personal note, I have spent the past couple months visiting communities and organizations around Michigan to learn more about the work being done to prevent and treat Opioid Use Disorder, and while local governments will receive direct payments, the timely deployment of state settlement dollars is crucial in the fight against opioids,” Nessel said in a statement.
“Time is not on our side when it comes to Michigan’s opioid epidemic. I applaud our colleagues in the Senate for advancing the legislation today. The sooner we get this infrastructure in place, the quicker settlement dollars can be used to help our residents and communities that continue to struggle."
The package moves to the House.
A settlement breakdown is available here. Additional information about the opioid settlements is here.