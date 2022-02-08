(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate approved a $1.2 billion COVID spending plan on Tuesday that aims to retain health care workers, keep kids learning in-person, and fund COVID vaccine and testing centers.
Lawmakers voted 36-2 on House Bill 5523, which aims to spend money to recover from COVID, including $367 million to expand epidemiology and lab capacity; $300 million to recruit and retain health care; and $150 million for school safety grants.
Other spending includes:
- $100 million to COVID testing and treatment centers.
- $70 million to adult homes for the aged.
- $54 million for vaccine grants.
- $29 million to nursing home infection control.
- $10 million for a new state public health and environmental science laboratory.
The package aims to spend part of Michigan’s $7 billion of federal money to fight COVID-19.
The House might approve the measure on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to pitch a plan to spend $2.3 billion on education and an additional $500 million for economic development.