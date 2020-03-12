(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate passed a $312 million spending package Thursday to fund programs across the state ranging from Pure Michigan to combating the novel coronavirus, two days after the first confirmed presumptive cases in the state.
With a 36-2 vote, Senate Bill 151 will head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, where she’s expected to sign the legislation.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun testified in a House committee earlier Thursday that she was “very concerned” about whether local health departments have enough resources to combat COVID-19 and educate the public.
About $25 million in state money would fund preparation for COVID-19, which has disrupted in-person classes at universities across the state.
Of that amount, $10 million would be authorized now for state departments to respond to COVID-19 through monitoring, laboratory testing, and other preventative measures, according to a House Fiscal Agency report.
The remaining $15 million would be reserved in the Coronavirus Response Fund, added to $14.6 million in federal funding.
Pure Michigan would be partially revived, receiving $16 million.
The supplemental included $25 million to fund settlement payments of John Does v Department of Corrections, the juvenile sexual assault lawsuit that Attorney General Dana Nessel settled in February.
The bill, if signed into law, would restore partial funding to other programs that Whitmer vetoed last year.
Going Pro, a program that provides employer-based training grants for skilled trades, would pocket $15 million, environmental cleanup would claim $5 million, and the Michigan Reconnect program, which seeks to provide tuition-free certificates or degrees for some residents ages 25 and older, would get $35 million.
The House passed a $9 million supplemental bill Tuesday addressing K-12 and college education that wasn’t taken up Thursday.
Advocates say SB 151 meets pressing needs, but another lawmaker claims it includes pork spending.
“Communities in Ottawa County and along the Great Lakes are dealing with huge road safety issues due to historically high lake levels,” Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, said in a statement. “This measure would provide $5 million in grants to help local officials protect the public and make necessary road repairs caused by high-water erosion.”
Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo and Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, opposed the bill.
While Bumstead supported COVID-19 funding, he said that Michigan taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund “pet projects” inserted without oversight, such as $1 million for the North American Auto Show or for museums.
The bill designated $37 million for 85 enhancement grants in total.
“Supplemental bills like this are a large part of the reason that people have a huge mistrust in government,” he said. “We can’t control ourselves and continue to spend taxpayer dollars foolishly.
“We wouldn’t run our own households this way, so why do we do it in Lansing?” he said.