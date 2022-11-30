(The Center Square) –The lame-duck GOP-controlled Michigan Senate passed a bill to move Michigan’s 2024 presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February.
The Senate voted 34-1 and pushed Senate Bill 1207 to the House.
The plan aims to boost Michigan’s clout in the upcoming presidential election by advancing the state to an earlier spot to cast votes nationwide after Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time since 1983, which will activate in January.
The vote comes as the Democratic National Committee plans to vote on changing states’ nominating order. Early primary states carry more power to pick presidential nominees and a higher national political profile. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire have gone first. However, Michigan is aiming to take one of the early spots, saying its diversity better represents America.
Bill sponsor Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R- Traverse City, hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment.
Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, tweeted that if enacted into law, the bill would violate Republican National Committee rules.
“While this is an effort to move the Democratic primary into the DNC's new potential "top five" slot, it would violate the RNC's rules that prohibit primaries before March 1 for states not Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, & Nevada. We'll see if it's enacted.”