(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate unanimously passed a $385 million spending plan aiming to help Michigan recover from flooding damage and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 27 harnesses federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, funneling $160 million to hospitals to cover increased costs and reduced revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, $100 million to long-term care facilities in the State to provide a $23-per-day increase to nursing facilities with fewer residents since the COVID-19 pandemic and $2.7 million for Secondary Road Patrol in the Department of State Police.
Another $105 million would flow to the Department of Education to increase child care provider reimbursement rates for child care centers, group home providers, registered family homes, and licensed exempt providers by 40% above the rates in effect on September 30, 2020.
The supplemental includes $7 million for the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Fund. The supplemental includes $10 million for the Emergency and Disaster Response and Mitigation line in the Department of State Police to cover costs related to June 2021 flooding.
President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a national disaster declaration for Wayne and Washtenaw counties, answering Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request.
The bill heads to Whitmer’s desk, as the House passed it June 30 on a vote of 106-3.
Whitmer signed the bill into law the same day.
“I am committed to ensuring that catastrophically injured Michiganders can access the care they need to recover,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We must continue to work together to ensure that our most vulnerable individuals have access to the care they are entitled to under their insurance policies.”