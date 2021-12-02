(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate approved $3.3 billion legislation, which includes spending on PFAS, lead in water, and wastewater treatment to wetlands preservation and protection.
Senate Bill 565 would appropriate $2.37 billion in federal funding, $680 million in state resources and $290 million in repurposed state bond funds to improve Michigan’s dam infrastructure, wastewater systems, and groundwater protection as well as provide clean drinking water.
Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, sponsored the bill, which passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday.
“From lead in water to dams in critical condition and beyond, Michigan has serious water infrastructure needs that must be addressed to protect and enhance all our communities across the state,” Bumstead said in a floor speech. “Senate Bill 565 is a step towards ensuring that our state water infrastructure undergoes transformational improvements that will benefit every Michigander for generations to come.”
If passed by the House and enacted into law, key spending would include:
- $1 billion to lead service line replacement.
- $650 million for dam risk reduction revolving loan fund.
- $400 million to the Great Lakes water authority.
- $400 million to the drinking water program.
- $235 million for clean water infrastructure.
- $200 million to fund clean water infrastructure grants.
- $100 million to stormwater, asset management, and wastewater program.
- $100 million for PFAS remediation grants.
- $15 million to fund a home repair program for residential sewer lines and to perform valve checks in Detroit.
- $10 million to fund wetland mitigation grants.
The bill moves to the House.