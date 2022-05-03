(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 150 awards were given to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools, and 39 public school academies for $10 million in state funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).
These grants will fund the purchase of equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students, and staff.
“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”
The recipients, cities, and total amounts are below:
- Algoma Christian School: Kent City: $47,213
- Allendale Christian School: Allendale: $7,911
- American Montessori Academy: Livonia: $50,000
- Arbor Preparatory High School: Saline: $9,954
- Atlant Community Schools: Atlanta: $24,000
- Auburn Area Catholic School: Auburn: $41,163
- Branch Intermediate School District: Coldwater: $112,438
- Breitun Township Schools: Kindsford: $39,870
- Brown City Community Schools: Brown City: $30,439
- Byron Center Charter School: Byron Center: $42,993
- Canton Preparatory High School: Canton: $10,500
- Capac Community Schools: Capac: $100,000
- Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools: Flint: $250,000
- Caro Community Schools: Caro: $188,651
- Cass City Public Schools: Cass City: $100,000
- Cedar Springs Public Schools: Cedar Springs: $99,000
- Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts: Charlevoix: $18,238
- Charlotte Public Schools: Charlotte: $220,000
- Christ The King Lutheran School: Sebewaing: $46,089
- Cole Academy: East Lansing: $61,184
- Comstock Park Public Schools: Comstock: $30,000
- Concord Academy Boyne: Boyne City: $42,650
- C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District: Roscommon: $50,000
- Copper Island Academy: Calumet: $35,000
- Cornerstone - Jefferson Douglass Academy: Royal Oak: $50,000
- Delta-Schoolcraft ISD: Escanaba: $37,613
- Detroit Country Day Upper School: Beverly Hills: $18,120
- Detroit Leadership Academy: Detroit: $6,150
- Distinctive College Prep: Harper Woods: $22,000
- Divine Providence Academy at St Joseph’s Church: Ravenna: $10,034
- Eagle Creek Academy: Oakland Charter Township: $67,638
- East Intermediate School: Lansing: $50,000
- East Jordan Public Schools: East Jordan: $120,000
- East Shore Leadership Academy: Port Huron: $41,738
- Eaton RESA: Charlotte: $50,000
- Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers: Pigeon: $50,000
- Evart Public Schools: Evart: $91,000
- Faith Community Christian School: Belding: $8,470
- Fennville Public Schools: Fennville: $164,052
- Flextech High School: Brighton: $42,588
- Fraser Public Schools: Fraser: $250,000
- Genesee Stem Academy: Southfield: $50,000
- God's Lighthouse Academy: Lambertville: $27,013
- Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District: Bergland: $50,000
- Grand Rapids Christian Schools: Grand Rapids: $$66,410
- Grand River Preparatory High School: Redford: $9,512
- Grandville Calvin Christian Schools: Grandville: $100,000
- Greater Heights Academy: Flint: $14,000
- Gwinn Area Community Schools: Gwinn: $150,000
- Hackett Catholic Prep High School: Kalamazoo: $45,238
- Hadi Educational Institute: Dearborn Heights: $49,738
- Harrison Community Schools: Harrison: $15,792
- Heritage Christian School: Cadillac: $50,000
- Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District: Cassopolis: $46,730
- Hillman Community Schools: Hillman: $54,000
- Hillsdale County Intermediate School District: Hillsdale: $70,133
- Hillsdale Preparatory School: Hillsdale: $50,000
- Holy Name Catholic School: Escanaba: $23,965
- Holy Spirit Central (Catholic) School: Norway: $24,000
- Hope Academy of West Michigan: Grand Rapids: $28,664
- Houghton-Portage Township Schools: Houghton: $25,238
- Ingham Intermediate School District: Mason: $50,000
- International Academy of Flint: Flint: $48,738
- Iron Mountain Public Schools: Iron Mountain: $250,000
- Jenison Public Schools: Jenison: $250,000:
- Kent Intermediate School District: Grand Rapids: $50,000
- Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School: Lake Linden $62,238
- Lake Michigan Catholic Schools: St. Joseph $77,000
- Lake Orion Community Schools: Lake Orion: $152,238
- Lake Shore Public Schools: St. Clair Shores: $250,000
- Lakeview School District: Battle Creek: $105,000
- L'anse Creuse Public Schools: Clinton Township: $249,865
- Lapeer County Intermediate School District: Lapeer: $25,000
- Leland Public School: Leland: $12,600
- Lenawee Intermediate School District: Adrian: $100,000
- Light of The World Academy: Pinckney: $43,500
- Lincoln Consolidated School District: Ypsilanti: $30,000
- Lincoln King Academy Grove: Royal Oak: $45,538
- Lincoln King Academy Southfield: Royal Oak: $39,732
- Lutheran High Westland: Westland: $34,988
- Madison Carver Academy: Royal Oak: $27,361
- Maple Valley Schools: Vermontville: $100,000
- Memphis Community Schools: Memphis: $100,000
- Merritt Academy: New Haven: $41,645
- Mid Peninsula School District: Rock: $40,000
- Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy: Lansing: $50,000
- Moline Christian School: Moline: $50,000
- Momentum Academy: Waterford Township: $9,200
- Monroe County ISD: Monroe: $50,000
- Montabella Community Schools: Blanchard: $75,000
- Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System: Muskegon Heights: $ 96,832
- New Dawn Academy of Warren: Southfield $50,000:
- New Haven Community Schools: New Haven: $136,230
- Nextech High School: Grand Rapids: $25,000
- Nextech High School of Lansing: Okemos: $23,900
- North Huron Schools:Kinde:$50,000
- Northwest Education Services: Traverse City: $50,000
- Nottawa Community School District: Sturgis $50,000
- Oakland Flextech High School: Farmington Hills: $13,500
- Oholei Yosef Yitzchak Lubavitch: Oak Park: $16,000
- Oscoda Area Schools: Oscoda $80,336
- Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish School: Plymouth: $7,045
- Pam's Academy of Champions: Lansing: $825
- Pansophia Academy: Coldwater: $20,238
- Pinconning Area School District: Pinconning: $16,238
- Plymouth Christian School: Grand Rapids: $50,000
- Port Huron Area School District: Port Huron: $250,000
- Rapid River Public Schools: Rapid River: $28,284
- Regina High School: Warren: $50,000
- Renaissance Public School Academy: Mt. Pleasant: $24,940
- River City Scholars Charter Academy: Kentwood: $25,799
- Romulus School District: Romulus: $55,116
- Roscommon Area Public Schools: Roscommon: $147,300
- Saginaw Preparatory Academy: Saginaw: $34,968
- Saline Area Schools: Saline: $245,584
- Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools: Sault Ste Marie: $250,000
- Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District: Owosso: $26,738
- South Olive Christian School: Holland: $50,000
- St Peters Lutheran School: Columbus: $43,500
- St. Charles Community School District: St. Charles $65,238
- St. Fabian Catholic School: Farmington Hills: $14,688
- St. Ignatius School Rogers City: $45,581
- St. Mary Catholic School: Pinckney: $2,500
- St. Mary Catholic School - Paw Paw:Paw Paw: $13,280
- St. Mary's Assumption School: Bronson :$42,238
- St. Mary's School: Spring Lake: $11,691
- St. Patrick School: Ada: $50,000
- St. Peter Lutheran School: DeWitt: $15,236
- St. Stanislaus School: Dorr: $19,705
- Star International Academy: Dearborn Heights: $112,238
- Sturgis Public Schools: Sturgis: $71,350
- Summerfield School District: Petersburg: $100,000
- Superior Central Schools: Eben Junction: $34,238:
- The Greenspire School - Middle School: Traverse City: $37,000
- The Montessori School Rochester: Rochester Hills: $47,270
- Traverse City Area Public Schools: Traverse City: $250,000
- Union City Community Schools: Union City: $150,000
- Unionville Sebewaing Area School District: Sebewaing $10,000
- University Liggett School: Grosse Pointe Woods: $26,088
- Walkerville Public Schools: Walkerville: $43,655
- Washington Parks Academy: Royal Oak: $50,000
- Wellspring Preparatory Academy: Grand Rapids: $7,460
- West Bloomfield School District: West Bloomfield: $78,000
- West Side Christian School: Grand Rapids: $50,000:
- Westwood Community School District: Dearborn Heights: $74,622
- Whitmore Lake Public Schools: Whitmore Lake: $126,455
- Yale Public Schools: Yale: $102,298:
- Yeshivas Darchei Torah: Southfield: $35,000
- Ypsilanti Community Schools: Ypsilanti: $250,000
A total of 336 eligible applications requested about $35 million. Representatives from the Michigan State Police (MSP), Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools, and school security personnel reviewed the applications.
Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023, to spend their awards.