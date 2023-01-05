(The Center Square) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Thursday said she won’t seek reelection to the office she’s held since Jan. 3, 2001. Her current term ends Jan. 3, 2025.
Stabenow, 72, said she’s stepping down to “pass the torch” to a younger generation of Democrats.
“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said in a release.
Stabenow began her political career by serving in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1979 to 1990, the year she was elected to the Michigan Senate. In 1996, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a U.S. senator, Stabenow recently served on the Joint Committee on Taxation; the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry (chairwoman); Senate Committee on Budget; Committee on Environment and Public Works; Committee on Finance, including chairing the Health Care and Taxation, and IRS Oversight subcommittees.
The senator has voted consistently with her fellow Democrats on both measures to impeach former President Donald Trump, as well as massive spending bills, including the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
Stabenow was born in Gladwin, and attended Clare Public Schools. She received her bachelor's degree and a graduate degree from Michigan State University.