(The Center Square) – Michigan new unemployment claims rose more than 50% over the previous week.
The news arrived on the same day the U.S. Commerce Department announced third-quarter numbers reflecting a 33.1% growth in gross domestic product.
For the week ending Oct. 24, Michigan reported 16,073 new unemployment filings, 8,763 filings, or 54%, more than the 7,310 filings the previous week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Continuing claims from those who filed for benefits at least two weeks in a row stood at 213,811 for the week ending Oct. 17, compared to 249,753 for the week ending Oct. 17.
The news comes on the heels of Wednesday’s 3,271 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, which is the second-highest total since the pandemic first gripped the nation eight months ago. This past Saturday, Oct. 24, the state recorded 3,338 cases, the highest one-day number of positive cases experienced in the state.
Nationwide, the DOL reports the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 751,000 for the week ending Oct. 24, a decrease of 40,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 4,000 from 787,000 to 791,000. The 4-week moving average was 787,750, a decrease of 24,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,000 from 811,250 to 812,250.
Approximately 50%, or 11 million, of the 22 million jobs reported lost in March and April of this year have returned.