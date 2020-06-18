(The Center Square) – Michigan residents filed 19,552 new unemployment claims during the week ending June 13, down 8,284 new claims from the prior week. The total number of unemployed Michigan residents is 726,513.
The downward trend of new claims in the state continues unabated. Michigan ranked fourth in the nation in largest decreases of new unemployment claims in the week ending June 6.
The U.S. Department of Labor noted Michigan recognized a decrease of 11,454 new claims from the prior week, behind Florida (95,546), Texas (17,001) and Georgia (13,909).
More than 1.5 million people nationwide filed new unemployment claims last week, down 58,000 new claims from the week ending June 6.
All told, 45 million unemployment claims have been filed throughout the nation after states imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus in late March.
That number has decreased significantly in recent weeks once states began relaxing restrictions. The U.S. Department of Labor reported the total number of unemployment claims at 20.5 million in the week ending June 13.
The national unemployment rate as of June 6 was 14.1 percent.
States reporting the highest unemployment in the nation included New York (18 percent) and California (16.2 percent).